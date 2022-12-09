All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Eco-Friendly Polling Booth Set Up In Gujarat's Chhota Udepur District
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Gujarat, 9 Dec 2022 4:58 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
An eco-friendly polling booth was set up by @CEOGujarat in Gujarat's Kevdi in the Chhota Udepur district to attract the voters. Chhota Udepur is a tribal belt of Gujarat having all seats reserved for Tribals. The legislative Assembly election was held in Gujarat from 1 to 5 December 2022 in two phases to elect 182 members of 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 8 December 2022.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Kerala Releases Revised Action Plan On Climate Change, To Become 100% Renewable Energy-Based State By 2040