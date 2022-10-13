All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Dozens of Discarded Bikes Pulled Out Of Canal While Cleaning in Amsterdam
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 13 Oct 2022 1:27 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Amsterdam is known as the bicycle capital of the world and it is believed that the city has more bikes than residents. However, despite its love for cycles, the Dutch capital’s canals are filled with discarded bikes. According to The Culture Trip, nearly 15,000 bikes are pulled out from more than 160 canals in Amsterdam every year. A video of such mechanised canal cleaning was shared on Twitter by a popular account named Cosas de la Vida (@Cosasdevida_12) on October 8.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain