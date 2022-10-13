All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
Watch: Dozens of Discarded Bikes Pulled Out Of Canal While Cleaning in Amsterdam

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

Others/World,  13 Oct 2022 1:27 PM GMT

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

Amsterdam is known as the bicycle capital of the world and it is believed that the city has more bikes than residents. However, despite its love for cycles, the Dutch capital’s canals are filled with discarded bikes. According to The Culture Trip, nearly 15,000 bikes are pulled out from more than 160 canals in Amsterdam every year. A video of such mechanised canal cleaning was shared on Twitter by a popular account named Cosas de la Vida (@Cosasdevida_12) on October 8.

