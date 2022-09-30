All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Watch: Doctors Remove 63 Steel Spoons From Man's Stomach In Uttar Pradesh

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Uttar Pradesh,  30 Sep 2022 11:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

In a bizarre case, doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar found 63 steel spoons in a patient's stomach. The operation took place at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The patient, Vijay, was a drug addict who had been admitted to a de-addiction centre. When asked by the doctors, Vijay said that he had been eating spoons for a year. "We asked him if he ate those spoons and he agreed. The operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU. The patient has been eating spoons for 1 year," Dr Rakesh Khurrana said.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Watch 
Doctors 
Remove 
63 
Steel 
Spoons 
Man 
Stomach 
Uttar Pradesh 

Must Reads

My Story: ' I Would Draw Portraits While Working In Sabzi Mandis Which Eventually Came To People's Notice'
Ordeals & Problems Faced By LGBTQ+ Persons In Healthcare
Did Rahul Gandhi Refuse To Perform Aarti? No, Viral Video Is Edited
My Story: 'I Want To Be An Independent Artist And Create An Identity In The Field Of Music'
Similar Posts
WATCH: Mother Creates Innovative Backseat For Her Child On Bicycle
Videos

WATCH: Mother Creates Innovative Backseat For Her Child On Bicycle

The Logical Indian Crew
Supreme Court: Rape Includes Marital Rape For Purposes Of MTP Act, Single Women Get Equal Abortion Rights
Videos

Supreme Court: Rape Includes "Marital Rape" For Purposes Of MTP Act, Single Women Get Equal Abortion...

The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana To Build The Largest Safari Outside Africa On More Than 10,000 Acres
Videos

Haryana To Build The Largest Safari Outside Africa On More Than 10,000 Acres

The Logical Indian Crew
Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated In Ayodhya On Late Singers 93rd Birth Anniversary!
Videos

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated In Ayodhya On Late Singer's 93rd Birth Anniversary!

The Logical Indian Crew
UP: Probe Ordered After Mid-Day Meal Chapatis Found Strewn On Floor At Govt school
Videos

UP: Probe Ordered After Mid-Day Meal Chapatis Found Strewn On Floor At Govt school

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X