The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Doctors Remove 63 Steel Spoons From Man's Stomach In Uttar Pradesh
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 30 Sep 2022 11:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
In a bizarre case, doctors in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar found 63 steel spoons in a patient's stomach. The operation took place at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The patient, Vijay, was a drug addict who had been admitted to a de-addiction centre. When asked by the doctors, Vijay said that he had been eating spoons for a year. "We asked him if he ate those spoons and he agreed. The operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU. The patient has been eating spoons for 1 year," Dr Rakesh Khurrana said.
