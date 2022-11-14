All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Dealer Gives Cash Instead Of Ration To Consumers In UP's Mahoba
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 14 Nov 2022 10:21 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In a viral video from Mahoba Uttar Pradesh, a dealer can be seen distributing cash to the consumers instead of ration.The video shows many people sitting and standing in a queue waiting for their turn to get the ration. As per the information provided, allegation charges have been filed against the dealer for selling the ration at a higher price.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
