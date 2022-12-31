All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Big Part Of Road In UP's Lucknow Collapses; Video Goes Viral
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Uttar Pradesh, 31 Dec 2022 10:02 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Around 70 square metres of the road suddenly caved in near Lucknow’s Lalbagh area, causing chaos in the area. As soon as the information was received, the team of Municipal Corporation reached the spot and repairing work was started by barricading. As per the information, the primary drinking water line was damaged, due to which the road caved in.
