All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Bengaluru Couple Escapes 'Near Death Accident', Fills Up Potholes
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Karnataka, 5 Nov 2022 9:10 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
A video of a couple filling a pothole on a Bengaluru road after “escaping death” has gone viral on social media. Several people have criticized the government for the poor condition of roads in the city. The video was shared by the handle @SpeakUpBengalur. According to the tweet, the incident occurred at 18th cross, Malleshwaram in the city.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal