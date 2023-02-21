All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Around 81 Eucalyptus Trees Removed At Chandigarh UT Secretariat
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Haryana, 21 Feb 2023 7:53 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A video shared by @ramanmann1974, shows the condition of the road at Chandigarh UT Secretariat where around 81 eucalyptus trees were uprooted. While sharing the video, the user wrote, “the reason given is that "these trees were a danger to the babus" ! This is bizarre, such frivolous excuses”. “Eucalyptus sucks too much groundwater,” a user commented. “So, you cut 20 year old trees,” @ramanmann1974 replied.
