The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: After Patient Collapses, Doctor Saves Life By Giving CPR
Maharashtra, 19 Sep 2022 6:18 AM GMT
In a video gaining traction on social media, a doctor is seen saving the life of a man who suddenly fell unconscious. The incident took place in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, according to the description of the video posted by several users on Twitter, including Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik. The man suddenly starts losing consciousness, lightly tapping the table in front of him to alert the doctor. The health expert immediately sprung into action, saving the man's life.
