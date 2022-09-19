All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Watch: After Patient Collapses, Doctor Saves Life By Giving CPR

Tareen Hussain

Writer: Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tareen Hussain

Maharashtra,  19 Sep 2022 6:18 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tareen Hussain

In a video gaining traction on social media, a doctor is seen saving the life of a man who suddenly fell unconscious. The incident took place in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, according to the description of the video posted by several users on Twitter, including Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik. The man suddenly starts losing consciousness, lightly tapping the table in front of him to alert the doctor. The health expert immediately sprung into action, saving the man's life.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Select A Tag 
Watch 
Patient 
Collapses 
Doctor 
CPR 

Must Reads

Uttar Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies Days After 2 Men Gang-Rape, Set Her Ablaze In Pilibhit
This Teacher From Bareilly Is Revolutionising Educational Space To Accommodate Children With Special Needs
IndiGo Crew Switches Passenger's Seat For Not Understanding Hindi Or English, Sparks Language Row
Purple Revolution In J&K: Know How Lavender Cultivation Is Picking Up & Helping Farmers In Valley
Similar Posts
Heavy Rains Continue Affects Bengaluru, Residential Areas Flooded
Videos

Heavy Rains Continue Affects Bengaluru, Residential Areas Flooded

The Logical Indian Crew
Building Network Of Entrepreneurs! Know How This Startup Is Empowering Indias Rural Community Through Online Commerce
Videos

Building Network Of Entrepreneurs! Know How This Startup Is Empowering India's Rural Community...

The Logical Indian Crew
Video Of Muslim Man Donating Money At Ganeshs Procession Wins Hearts: Watch
Videos

Video Of Muslim Man Donating Money At Ganesh's Procession Wins Hearts: Watch

The Logical Indian Crew
Heart- Warming Video of Roadside Cobbler Feeding Birds
Videos

Heart- Warming Video of Roadside Cobbler Feeding Birds

The Logical Indian Crew
Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic, Doctor Runs 3 Km To Reach Hospital For Surgery
Videos

Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic, Doctor Runs 3 Km To Reach Hospital For Surgery

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X