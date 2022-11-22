All section
Watch: AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Gets Massage In Tihar Jail, CCTV Footage Viral
Writer: Tarin Hussain

Delhi, 22 Nov 2022 7:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

A CCTV video has emerged that shows jailed Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. He was put behind bars on May 30 over money laundering allegations. Earlier this week, officials said that a Tihar Jail superintendent, named Ajit Kumar, had been suspended as he was found to have allegedly committed irregularities and given favours to Jain.


