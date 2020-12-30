BSF Jawans Run 180 Km In Less Than 11 Hours To Honour 1971 War Veterans

BSF personnel ran 180 kilometres relay race at midnight (December 13-14) at the international border to honour the 1971 war veterans.

The race concluded at Anupgarh in less than 11 hours.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiran Rijiju lauded the BSF personnel who participated in the race.

"BSF honoured the war heroes of 1971 war today in style! 180 km baton relay race was run by 930 BSF boys and girls in the midnight at the international border and completed in less than 11 hours," Rijiju tweeted.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.