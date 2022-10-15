All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Vistadome Train Coaches On Mumbai-Madgaon Route Give Unrestricted View Of Scenery Outside
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 15 Oct 2022 8:25 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Welcome to the era of Vistadome coaches, with their large windows, glass roofs and anti-glare screens that provide unrestricted views of the scenery going by. A concept that was first introduced in 2018 on the Mumbai-Madgaon route, has now expanded to 33 coaches across 23 trains, all over the country. Be it soaking in the majestic Western Ghats, the lush Dooars or enjoying unlimited views of tunnels and bridges – Vistadome train travelling is picking up pace as a favourite among travellers.
