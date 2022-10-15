All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Vistadome Train Coaches On Mumbai-Madgaon Route Give Unrestricted View Of Scenery Outside

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  15 Oct 2022 8:25 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Welcome to the era of Vistadome coaches, with their large windows, glass roofs and anti-glare screens that provide unrestricted views of the scenery going by. A concept that was first introduced in 2018 on the Mumbai-Madgaon route, has now expanded to 33 coaches across 23 trains, all over the country. Be it soaking in the majestic Western Ghats, the lush Dooars or enjoying unlimited views of tunnels and bridges – Vistadome train travelling is picking up pace as a favourite among travellers.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
