Violence Against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes Increased In 2019: Govt

The Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that crimes against members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have increased by 7.3% and 26.5% respectively in 2019. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains how caste-based atrocities have been rising for the past several years

