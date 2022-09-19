All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Video Of Muslim Man Donating Money At Ganesh's Procession Wins Hearts: Watch
Writer: Tareen Hussain
India, 19 Sep 2022
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
A video of a Muslim man putting money into the donation box at the Hindu procession of Ganesh Chaturthi is disestablishing all the commotions of communalism. In the video, a Muslim man can be seen approaching the donation box and putting some money into it as a donation. Many people have come forward showing love and adulation for the video as it displays the Indian essence of beauty suggesting how these acts of unity in diversity are only possible in India.
