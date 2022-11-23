All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Joins Emir Of Qatar To Inaugurate FIFA World Cup
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 23 Nov 2022 3:48 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on November 20 joined the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other dignitaries in the inauguration of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Vice President Dhankhar is in Doha for a two-day visit to represent India at the inauguration of FIFA's showpiece event.
