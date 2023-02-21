All section
Vermiculture Becomes New Source Of Sustainable Tribal Livelihood In Odisha
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Odisha, 21 Feb 2023 7:36 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
To enhance their earning, tribals in Odisha have started vermiculture, a method of composting waste material through earthworms and other worm species. Women farmers have been able to earn well by adopting vermicompost farming. Vermicompost supplies essential plant nutrients to promote beneficial soil microbes and improve soil health, aiding in improved crop productivity and ensuring sustainability.
