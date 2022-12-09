All section
Vehicles Attacked, Defaced Over Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute

Karnataka,  9 Dec 2022

Pro-Kannada organizations on December 6 protested in Belagavi, the town at the center of the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, against a proposed visit of a ministerial delegation from Maharashtra. Amid the raging border issue, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members staged a protest at National Highway 48 (NH-48) near the city and vandalized several Maharashtra registered trucks. Last week, several buses from Karnataka were vandalized in Maharashtra over the border issue. In protest, NCP workers wrote Jai Maharashtra on Karnataka buses.

