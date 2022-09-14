All section
Vadodara Royal Family Starts 'Gajra Cafe' Run By LGBTQ Community, Set To Serve Authentic Delicacies
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Gujarat, 14 Sep 2022 11:46 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
The Gajra Cafe, run by members of the LGBTQ+ community, has started a trial run and is expected to open later this year.
