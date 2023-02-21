All section
Uttrakhand Protest: Section 144 Imposed In Dehradun Following Mass Protest Against Paper Leak
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttarakhand, 21 Feb 2023 7:57 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Several students and members of the state's unemployed association continued their protest on Sunday against various paper leak incidents in Dehradun. Section 144 was imposed in the state following mass protests which turned violent, and many protesters and police officers got injured. Protesters have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into recruitment scams in Dehradun and the rescheduling of the exams.
