Uttarakhand: Residents Of Chamoli District Form Human Chain To Demand Widening of Road

The residents of 70-gram panchayat of Karnaprayag, Chamoli district formed a 19 km human chain demanding the widening of the Nandprayag-Ghat road, on Sunday, January 10.

Some of the residents were also on an indefinite fast until the government fulfils their demand. The residents have been protesting from last 36 days in the Ghat Bazaar area, and on January 10, the taxi union and trade unions decided to form a human chain.

The Chamoli Police station in-charge Chitragupt Singh told ANI that the police had been looking after the site's security arrangements and ensured no traffic blockage.