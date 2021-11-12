All section
Uttarakhand's Choliya Dance! A Sword Dance Rooted In Kumaon Region With A Long Cultural History
Uttarakhand, 12 Nov 2021 10:53 AM GMT
Chholiya is a dance form practised in the Kumaun region of Uttarakhand. It is a sword dance performed on many auspicious occasions. This form of dance is very famous in the region of Kumaon, and this tradition is rooted in the people of the Kumaon with a very long history.
