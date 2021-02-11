Uttarakhand: School Girls Ask Government to construct Roads For Their Commute

A girl in school uniform is seen asking the government to construct roads for their commute to schools as the schools have reopened now. She said that they have been asking for roads for a very long time but no one is talking about it in their village.

She said, " our government has made big promises like Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao. You all know that in Uttarakhand, poor kids have the potential to achieve a lot in their lives but our government is not helping us in any way. Instead of school bags, we are forced to carry our ration like this on our backs. I just expect our government to come forward, help us and construct roads for us".

"We are not asking for any money from your account but it is our money which we have given for our development. Thank you.", she added.