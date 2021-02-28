Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Srinagar Highway Closed After Landslide

"A landslide occurred at NH58 Rishikesh-Srinagar road in Tehri Garhwal. The road is closed near Kaudiyala due to the landslide," said Officer Brijesh Bhatt.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand is likely to receive scattered rainfall and snowfall during the next 24 hours.

"Under the influence of western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood, fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and scattered rainfall and snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours and isolated rainfall and snowfall over there region during subsequent during the next 24 hours," IMD said in its Saturday bulletin.