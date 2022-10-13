All section
Uttarakhand: Narrow Escape For 30 Passengers As Bus Gets Stuck In Flooded River
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttarakhand, 13 Oct 2022 1:27 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
As many as 30 passengers had a narrow escape as the bus they were travelling in got stuck in a flooded river in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. The region has been receiving incessant rainfall for the past few days, resulting in rivers overflowing with floodwater. The incident happened on October 10, when a state transport bus with 30 passengers on board got stuck in a flooded river in the Chorgalia area. However, all the passengers were safely rescued by the locals.
