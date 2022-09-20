All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: Man Washed Away Due to Strong Current Of Rainy Drain in Fatehpur
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Uttarakhand, 20 Sep 2022 7:17 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
In a video that has emerged from Uttarakhand, a man is seen being washed away due to a strong current in a rainy drain in Fatehpur area. Haldwani SDM Manish Kumar Singh said that the man is missing and search operations are underway to find him but so far they have been unsuccessful. In the video, the man who appeared to be crossing a swollen drain on foot is shown getting carried away by the river after he fails to resist the strong currents.
