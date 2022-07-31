All section
Uttarakhand: Fire Service Dehradun Rescued 3 Pigeons Trapped In Apartment
Uttarakhand, 31 July 2022 6:37 AM GMT
On July 14, 3 pigeons got trapped outside a 4-storey building of Mount View Apartment Bhagarti Vihar Near Jakhan. Fire Service Dehradun rescued the birds safely by driver Dinesh Chand Bhatt and driver Sunil Rawat. The video has been shared by the official handle of ‘Fire Service Uttarakhand Police’ and their efforts to rescue both birds are getting appreciated by netizens.
