All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: Fire Breaks Out In Haridwar's Sidcul Factory, No Casualties Reported
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Uttarakhand, 15 Oct 2021 8:03 AM GMT
Editor : Madhusree Goswami |
A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
A fire broke out at a factory in Haridwar's Sidcul on October 14. The building suffered a lot of damage as the fire engulfed it. However, no casualties were reported.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Vanshika Bhatt,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami,
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt