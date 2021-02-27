Uttarakhand Disaster: ITBP Team Reaches Artificial Lake Site; Rescue Operation Underway

The formation of a lake after the flood has attracted the attention of scientists, geologists and environmentalists. In order to monitor the water level of Rishiganga, a water level sensor and an alarm system were installed and its successful trial was conducted recently.

According to the Central Water Commission, the size of the lake is 350 Meters in length, with a height of 60 Meters.

Search and rescue operation continues in the flash flood-hit areas of Tapovan and Reni villages. So far 58 bodies have been recovered from the flash flood-hit area.