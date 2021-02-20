Uttarakhand Disaster: ITBP Personnel Continue Search Ops To Find Missing Persons In Raini Village

With the help of sniffer dogs, the team is exploring the muck and debris for those who might still be trapped.

Four more bodies of Uttar Pradesh residents were found on February 14, taking the state death toll to nine, while 59 others hailing from the state were yet to be found, said UP state officials.

Rescue operations have been intensified in the area.

On February 7, a sudden rise in the water level of Dhauliganga river in Chamoli district following a glacier burst led to a flash flood. Many people and structures were swept away, along with a hydropower plant.