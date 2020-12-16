Uttarakhand: Cadets Commissioned Into Indian Army As Officers, Celebrate After Passing Out Parade

Indian Military Academy held a passing out parade of the 2020 batch in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Cadets who commissioned into Indian Army as officers, celebrated after passing out parade of the 2020 batch at Indian Military Academy. Over 300 cadets have been promoted to Army officers. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMA did not invite parents and relatives of the cadets.

