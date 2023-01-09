All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh: Women Refrains Sleeping At Raebareli Night Shelters As Drug Addicts Cause Ruckus

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Uttar Pradesh,  9 Jan 2023 12:05 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on January 7 shows a group of drug addicts causing a stir and capturing the night shelter in Raebareli. Due to the terror of these drug users, needy women spend the night outside in the bitter cold.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
