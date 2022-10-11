All section
Uttar Pradesh: Several Schools Shut Amid Rain Warning, Flood Water Enters Hospital In Aligarh
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 11 Oct 2022 4:08 AM GMT
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department for October 10 in parts of Uttar Pradesh, schools for all children up to class 12 will be shut till October 12, according to orders by district administrations on October 9. Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging, flood water entering houses and shops of people; and also into the wards of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, vehicular movement is affected. Despite the flooding, the doctors were doing their utmost to care for the patients at the severely flooded JN Medical College & Hospital in Aligarh.
