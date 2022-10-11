All section
Uttar Pradesh: Old Man Rescued From Silt Swamp While Cop Records On Phone
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 11 Oct 2022 4:07 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
A shocking video of an old man being rescued from the silt of a river in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur has raised questions about access to basic resources like drinking water, for which many still have to risk their lives every day. In the now viral video clip, an old man can be seen sunk waist deep in quicksand while a man tries to pull him out by asking him to hold on to a wooden stick. A cop can also be seen smiling and recording the rescue effort on his phone, drawing criticism on social media.
