Uttar Pradesh: Municipality Team In Amroha Sent 15 Homeless People To Night Shelter
Uttar Pradesh, 5 Jan 2023 4:09 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on January 3 shows the municipality team in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh examining the roads late at night due to the bitterly cold winter weather. Fifteen homeless and needy people who were sleeping out in the cold near the railway station were sent to night shelters by the crew.
