Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur DM Inspects Night Shelters, Distributes Blankets To Needy People
Uttar Pradesh, 29 Dec 2022 5:13 AM GMT
Keeping in mind the prevailing cold conditions, divisional commissioner Raj Shekhar on December 23 inspected various shelter homes and met with the people staying there. As many as 18 persons were found staying at the Chunniganj shelter home and they were satisfied with the facilities being provided there. The DM said 2050 blankets were disbursed among the needy persons on the basis of eligibility and bonfires are being lit at around 154 places in the district.
