All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Huge Pothole Spotted In Lucknow Following Brief Spell Of Rain
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 24 March 2023 1:01 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Piyush Rai on March 21 shows the poor condition of a prominent road in Viram Khand 5, Gomtinagar, Lucknow (UP) following a brief spell of rain. The potholed road also leads to a school in the area. Residents of Gomtinagar allege that they have been commuting on damaged roads for the past eight years and many accidents have occurred but no action has been taken as yet.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain