Uttar Pradesh: Hospital Sealed, License Revoked For Providing Fake COVID Negative Report For Rs 2,500

The license of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was suspended after a video showing its staff member offering fake COVID-19 reports for Rs 2,500 went viral on social media. In the video, a staff member can be seen telling the relative of a patient that the hospital can provide a negative report for Rs 2,500. The video also shows clients giving Rs 2,000 to the staff member and promising to pay Rs 500 when they get the results of the coronavirus test.

Upon investigation, the facility was identified as the New Meerut Hospital on Hapur Road. However, the document submitted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office bore the stamp of the government-run Pyarelal District Hospital.

Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra said the license of the hospital had been suspended, and the place has been sealed.

The New Meerut Hospital is owned by one Shah Alam, against whom an FIR was registered at the Lisadi Gate police station by Deputy CMO Gopal Singh on Saturday. Though Alam claimed his innocence, an investigation has been launched into the case.

Meerut has reported a total of 1,117 cases so far, out of which 69 died and 772 recovered.