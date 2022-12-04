All section
Uttar Pradesh: Heritage Group Performs Traditional Folk Dance In Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Uttar Pradesh, 4 Dec 2022 11:09 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Kashi Tamil Sangamam on December 3 shows the heritage group from Tamil Nadu performing traditional folk dance in the courtyard of Kashi Vishwanath temple after Darshan. This act upholds the Spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat. People were awestruck by seeing the unity and diversity of the nation during Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022.
