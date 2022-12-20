All section
Uttar Pradesh: Gas Distributor Sells Water-Filled LPG Cylinder To Female Laborer In Farrukhabad
Uttar Pradesh, 20 Dec 2022 4:43 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on December 18 shows as a form of black marketing, the owner of a gas agency sold a water-filled LPG cylinder to a female laborer in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. The illegal resale of subsidized LPG gas cylinders for commercial purposes is reportedly rising. As no special squads are in action to monitor the sale, gangs engaged in hoarding and black-marketing of cylinders, the state has managed to build a long list of clients.
