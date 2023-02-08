All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Farmers Stage Protest Demanding Increase In Sugarcane Price In Gonda
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 8 Feb 2023 5:26 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Hundreds Of Sugarcane farmers from the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh participated in a protest demanding a hike in the sugarcane state-advised price (SAP). The farmers are demanding a hike in the state advisory price from Rs 362 to Rs 450 per quintal. Protesting farmers also blocked roads in front of the Babhnan Sugar Mill, causing traffic jams.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain