The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Employment Fair 'Rozgar Mela' Held In Mau District Receives Overwhelming Response
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 7 Feb 2023 12:36 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
An employment fair, The Rozgar Mela, was organized in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. The fair received an overwhelming response as it resulted in being a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to give top priority to employment generation. The job fair acted as a catalyst in employment generation and provided meaningful opportunities for the youth to empower and participate in national development.
