Uttar Pradesh: Dolphin-Like Fish Trapped By Villagers In Pratapgarh; Forest Department Comes To Rescue
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 25 Jan 2023 10:27 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
A dolphin-like fish was spotted in the Sharda subsidiary canal in Lalganj tehsil of Pratapgarh on January 21, which the villagers trapped. The incident drew the attention of the forest department. District Forest Officer JP Srivastava, who was part of the team that reached the spot, said prima facie, the fish seemed to be a dolphin. He said that a team of experts from Lucknow had been called, and expert opinion is being sought in the matter. The "Dolphin" is secure, he added.
