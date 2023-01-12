All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: DCP Distributes Blankets To Needy Amid Severe Cold In Kanpur
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 12 Jan 2023 4:08 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
DCP South Kanpur Pramod Kumar distributed blankets among the poor and needy persons in the night in view of severe cold. The officer distributed the blankets in the Kidwai Nagar area providing relief to the destitute shivering in bitter cold weather.
