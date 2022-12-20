All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Campaign Organised By Police To Destroy Illegal Alcohol & Machinery From 7 Liquor Furnaces
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 20 Dec 2022 4:42 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
In Deoria, a significant police campaign against illegal raw alcohol resulted in the immediate destruction of 80 quintals of Lahan. Hundreds of liters of raw liquor as well as the machinery from seven liquor furnaces were destroyed.
