The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh: At Least 50 Children Become Ill After DPT Vaccination In Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh,  2 Oct 2022 11:38 AM GMT

At least 50 students of a government primary school in a village here were taken ill after being administered the DPT vaccine. They were rushed to the nearby government primary health centre where they were treated till late evening and later discharged. The incident occurred on September 30 at village Nai ka Nagla under Dadon Police station. On October 1, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district Neeraj Tyagi, however, told reporters that the affected children were only suffering from "routine reactions" from such vaccination.

