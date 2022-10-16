All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: 5 Children Injured After School Roof Collapses In Aligarh
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 16 Oct 2022 11:25 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Five children aged between 10 and 12 were injured after the roof of a girls primary school collapsed in Aligarh district on October 14. After the incident, locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. According to Sanjay Thakur, principal of the school, "The school is over 50 years old. I took charge as a principal in 2015 and complained about the building's dilapidated condition. However, the authorities didn't pay heed and no renovation work has taken place." On receiving the information, police and administrative officials visited the spot and inspected the entire building.
