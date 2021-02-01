US: National Guard Activated After Trump Supporters Storm Capitol, Clash With Police

Protesters supporting Donald Trump thronged the US Capitol, as Vice President Mike Pence rebuked the president's demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

One person was shot dead on Wednesday, January 6, inside the US Capitol in Washington as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building in anger over his election defeat.

The deceased was a woman who was shot in the chest on the Capital grounds. The Capitol building houses the US Congress and is the seat of the legislative branch of the United States government.

"One shooting victim was transported from the Capitol," an official from the emergency response unit said, adding that there were "other injuries" in the chaotic protests as well.

Addressing supporters on Wednesday, Trump had encouraged them to march to the US Capitol to pressure Congress to reverse the November 3 presidential election results. Soon after, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered between the Washington Monument and the National Mall.

Trump appealed to his supporters to "respect the men and women in blue", but only after the protesters had stormed the Capitol building in large numbers.