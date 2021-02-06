US: Fresno City Mayor Shares Video In Support Of Farmers' Protest
Others/World | 6 Feb 2021 8:42 AM GMT
|
Through a video message, Jerry Dyer, Mayor of Fresno City in California, extended his support to ongoing farmers' protest in India.
"Right here in the valley, we understand the importance of farming and agriculture, and we want you to know, our brothers and sisters in India, that we stand with you as you stand against the unfair government interference against all of you," he said.
"We want you to know that you are not alone. We wanna stand with you and we will," he added.
Next Story