US Firm Alleges That Evidence Was 'Planted' In Bhima Koregaon Case
India | 11 Feb 2021 2:03 PM GMT
|
The Washington Post reported that Bhima Koregaon accused Rona Wilson’s laptop was hacked to plant evidence. The US based firm Arsenal Consulting has described this as one of the “most serious cases involving evidence tampering that Arsenal has ever encountered”. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains the entire controversy.
The Washington Post reported that Bhima Koregaon accused Rona Wilson's laptop was hacked to plant evidence. The US based firm Arsenal Consulting has described this as one of the "most serious cases involving evidence tampering that Arsenal has ever encountered". The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains the entire controversy.
Next Story