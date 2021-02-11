Videos

US Firm Alleges That Evidence Was 'Planted' In Bhima Koregaon Case

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   11 Feb 2021 2:03 PM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
The Washington Post reported that Bhima Koregaon accused Rona Wilson’s laptop was hacked to plant evidence. The US based firm Arsenal Consulting has described this as one of the “most serious cases involving evidence tampering that Arsenal has ever encountered”. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains the entire controversy.

The Washington Post reported that Bhima Koregaon accused Rona Wilson's laptop was hacked to plant evidence. The US based firm Arsenal Consulting has described this as one of the "most serious cases involving evidence tampering that Arsenal has ever encountered". The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains the entire controversy.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian