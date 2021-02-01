Watch: US President Donald Trump Supporters Barge Inside US Capitol

US President Donald Trump's supporters barged into Capitol hill on Thursday.

In a video shared by Huffington post reporter, Igor Bobic, Trump supporters can be seen barging into from the first floor of the Capitol hill building. The Metropolitan Police Department was trying to control the angry mob. Security forces fired tear gas in a four-hour operation to clear the Capitol. Police said that a Trump supporter woman was killed and three others died in the area. However, the reason for their death is unclear.

The supporters of Trump stormed the building, in an attempt to halt the counting of the electoral votes, initially the police were outnumbered. At least 14 Police officers have also suffered injuries during the violence and have arrested over 52 rioters, 26 of them were arrested on the US Capitol. The police have also seized two pipe bombs, one from DNC and one from RNC.