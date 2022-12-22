All section
UPSC Exams 2023: Civil Service Aspirants Demand Extra Attempt Due To Covid-19, Stage Protest In Delhi
Delhi, 22 Dec 2022 4:18 AM GMT
UPSC aspirants have once again banded together to demand that the number of UPSC civil service exam attempts be increased, claiming that the COVID pandemic has hampered their preparations and studies. Many students who have been unable to take the UPSC CSE exam for the last two years are requesting age relaxation for the UPSC exam, claiming that they have lost two important years due to the Covid-19 wave in India. On December 21, the Delhi police detained several UPSC aspirants who were protesting in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam.
